PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Update

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 29,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days.

Shares of SVJTY opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59. PAO Severstal has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $12.77.

PAO Severstal Company Profile

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two divisions, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

