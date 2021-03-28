PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Update

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 29,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days.
Shares of SVJTY opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59. PAO Severstal has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $12.77.
PAO Severstal Company Profile
