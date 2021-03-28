D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.50

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.50 and last traded at $88.07, with a volume of 40402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.05.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.