Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$246.55.

Shares of BYD opened at C$225.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$224.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$215.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$132.60 and a 12-month high of C$245.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.