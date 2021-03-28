KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Truist

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Shares of KBR opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20. KBR has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.36 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in KBR by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in KBR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in KBR by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 351,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

