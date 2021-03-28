Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Neutral

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

BSAC opened at $24.49 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.