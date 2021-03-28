BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded by TD Securities to Buy

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOOO. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of BRP stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in BRP by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of BRP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after buying an additional 80,185 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,156,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of BRP by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,009 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.