Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

TNEYF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $1.83 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

