Oppenheimer Weighs in on Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 27,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,063,992.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,946,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,132,593.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,348.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,715. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

