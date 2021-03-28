Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.94% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ YELL opened at $8.43 on Friday. Yellow has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $10.20.
Yellow Company Profile
YRC Worldwide, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the YRC Freight and Regional Transportation segments. The YRC Freight segment focuses on longer haul business opportunities with national, regional, and international services.
