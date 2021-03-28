Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL opened at $8.43 on Friday. Yellow has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

In other news, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $201,692.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,663.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Yellow Company Profile

YRC Worldwide, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the YRC Freight and Regional Transportation segments. The YRC Freight segment focuses on longer haul business opportunities with national, regional, and international services.

