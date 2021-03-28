Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Raised to $40.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of Telos stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.