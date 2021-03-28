Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given New $14.75 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

