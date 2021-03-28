Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $90.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $99.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.