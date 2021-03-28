Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Western Digital stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

