Analysts Offer Predictions for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.38) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.83). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($7.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.94) EPS.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $32.92 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $95,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total value of $6,388,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,502,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,051 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.