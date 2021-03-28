Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins began coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

