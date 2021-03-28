Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Bradley Woods restated a hold rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 233.99% and a negative net margin of 209.22%. Analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets.

