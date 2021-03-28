Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target to $34.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 175.41% from the company’s previous close.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cresco Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $12.35 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.