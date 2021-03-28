Beijing Capital International Airport (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Downgraded by DBS Vickers

Beijing Capital International Airport (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BJCHF stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $0.86.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

