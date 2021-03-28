Comparing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and SolarEdge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2 0 6 0 2.50 SolarEdge Technologies 2 8 8 0 2.33

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $99.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.07%. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus price target of $291.53, indicating a potential upside of 5.72%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.94% 28.73% 20.16% SolarEdge Technologies 11.55% 19.31% 10.18%

Risk & Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and SolarEdge Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $34.63 billion 17.45 $11.83 billion $3.39 34.38 SolarEdge Technologies $1.43 billion 9.98 $146.55 million $2.90 95.09

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than SolarEdge Technologies. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats SolarEdge Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. The company also provides residential, commercial, and large scale photovoltaics, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, it offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

