Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPRO. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

SPRO stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $407.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $557,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $885,197. 17.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

