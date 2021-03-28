Reviewing MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MicroStrategy and Palantir Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $486.33 million 12.30 $34.35 million $1.22 511.48 Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MicroStrategy has higher revenue and earnings than Palantir Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy 0.41% 7.36% 3.97% Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MicroStrategy and Palantir Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 4 0 0 0 1.00 Palantir Technologies 4 2 2 0 1.75

MicroStrategy currently has a consensus target price of $276.00, indicating a potential downside of 55.77%. Palantir Technologies has a consensus target price of $23.57, indicating a potential upside of 4.39%. Given Palantir Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palantir Technologies is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Palantir Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, and helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. The company provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

