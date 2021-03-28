Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.43 and last traded at $81.38. 4,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 946,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,265,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

