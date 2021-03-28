Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

ACER stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.69. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acer Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,731 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.04% of Acer Therapeutics worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

