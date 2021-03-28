OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading Down 2.7%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.56. 62,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,376,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGI. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $812.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

