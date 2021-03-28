Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.41

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 73 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHG. Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. Research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 64,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 258.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

