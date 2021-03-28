Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 27,975 shares.The stock last traded at $118.66 and had previously closed at $118.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.