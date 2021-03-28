Acutus Medical’s (AFIB) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AFIB. Bank of America lowered Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

AFIB opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Equities analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,030,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 425,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 104,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.