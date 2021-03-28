KAZ Minerals’ (KAZ) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on the copper miner’s stock.

KAZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).

Shares of LON:KAZ opened at GBX 864.60 ($11.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 317.10 ($4.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 870 ($11.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 827.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 681.07.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

