Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.50. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 2,436 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,001,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 158,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,634,085 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 91,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 32.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,199,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 290,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

