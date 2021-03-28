Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 416,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,542,483 shares.The stock last traded at $33.36 and had previously closed at $31.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Macquarie upped their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 63.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter worth $186,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

