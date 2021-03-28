Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Up 251.7% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 251.7% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PSCH opened at $183.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.86. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $94.61 and a 1-year high of $199.88.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.