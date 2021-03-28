John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 248.6% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HTD stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 90,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

