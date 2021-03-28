John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 248.6% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
HTD stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
