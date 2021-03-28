Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) vs. Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Head to Head Comparison

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Glaukos and Apyx Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 1 7 0 0 1.88 Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Glaukos presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.38%. Apyx Medical has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.53%. Given Apyx Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Glaukos.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -33.61% -7.99% -5.87% Apyx Medical -64.16% -24.21% -20.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Glaukos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Apyx Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glaukos and Apyx Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $236.98 million 16.53 $15.42 million ($0.10) -855.80 Apyx Medical $28.15 million 11.97 -$19.71 million ($0.58) -16.95

Glaukos has higher revenue and earnings than Apyx Medical. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Glaukos beats Apyx Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent SA, a two-stent product that is designed for use as a standalone glaucoma procedure; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate in eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

