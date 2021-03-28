Financial Comparison: Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) & AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) and AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

This table compares Enzo Biochem and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem -24.36% -27.05% -14.76% AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Enzo Biochem and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem $76.02 million 2.18 -$28.52 million N/A N/A AnPac Bio-Medical Science $1.56 million 41.57 -$14.52 million ($1.62) -3.57

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enzo Biochem.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enzo Biochem and AnPac Bio-Medical Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AnPac Bio-Medical Science beats Enzo Biochem on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics. The Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development, and bioscience research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Clinical Services segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication, or search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. It operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of 34 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free-standing Â’STAT' or rapid response laboratories in New York City and Connecticut, as well as a full-service phlebotomy center and an in-house logistics department. The Therapeutics segment develops novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.