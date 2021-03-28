Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $410.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $289.59 and a 1 year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

