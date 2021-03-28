BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$123.00 at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$102.00 to C$123.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DOO. UBS Group upped their price objective on BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.38.

Shares of DOO opened at C$103.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.39. BRP has a 12 month low of C$18.63 and a 12 month high of C$107.52.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

