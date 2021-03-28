BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$123.00 at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$102.00 to C$123.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DOO. UBS Group upped their price objective on BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.38.

Shares of DOO opened at C$103.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.39. BRP has a 12 month low of C$18.63 and a 12 month high of C$107.52.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Analyst Recommendations for BRP (TSE:DOO)

