Centamin’s (CEE) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Centamin (TSE:CEE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of TSE:CEE opened at C$1.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. Centamin has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$4.04.

Get Centamin alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other Centamin news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$31,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$230,230.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.