Scotiabank Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark set a C$12.00 price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.06.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$451.99 million and a PE ratio of 642.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$11.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,466.67%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.