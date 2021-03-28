Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €73.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G24 has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.74 ($84.40).

ETR G24 opened at €63.45 ($74.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.91. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 52 week high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

