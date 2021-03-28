IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$39.50 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.80.

TSE:IGM opened at C$39.51 on Friday. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$21.15 and a one year high of C$39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of C$9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.20.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0279212 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

