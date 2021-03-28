TD Securities Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$7.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WCP. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$2.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.11.

TSE WCP opened at C$5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.3918732 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.73%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84. Insiders bought a total of 17,959 shares of company stock valued at $84,213 in the last 90 days.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

