National Bankshares Boosts Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$20.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Savaria to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$18.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.33. Savaria has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$19.03.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

