Methanex (TSE:MX) Earns Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.75.

Methanex stock opened at C$46.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$16.21 and a 12-month high of C$62.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -22.52.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

