Oblong (OBLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Shares of OBLG opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47. Oblong has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Oblong alerts:

Separately, Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.