High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,817,900 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 7,814,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,749,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of High Tide stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. High Tide has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of High Tide in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. The company is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products. The company also operated licensed retail cannabis stores, as well as franchise arrangements and data analytics services.

