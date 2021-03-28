HyreCar (HYRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $9.20 on Friday. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $187.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Get HyreCar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HYRE shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.