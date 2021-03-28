Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $172.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.26. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $170.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Orion Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Orion Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 943,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Orion Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 70,166 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 130,898 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

