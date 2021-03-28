Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pretium Resources from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.58.

PVG opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $111,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.