US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. US Foods has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

