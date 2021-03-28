Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.12.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $261.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $116.00 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.77.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,664,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

